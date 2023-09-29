Makinde mourns Eze Nd’Igbo of Ibadan, Anozie, condoles Igbo community

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of the Eze Nd’igbo of Ibadanland, Dr. Alex Anozie, as shocking and painful.

The governor described Anozie as a great community leader and an individual that believed and worked for the peace and prosperity of Oyo State throughout his lifetime.

Governor Makinde, who commiserated with the immediate family of Dr. Anozie, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr.) Lekan Balogun; and the Igbo community in Oyo State, prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the late Eze Nd’Igbo.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Pastor Sulaimon Olanrewaju, on Friday conveyed the governor’s message.

“I have received the news of the passing away of Dr. Alex Anozie, the Eze Nd’Igbo of Ibadanland. Dr Anozie’s death is shocking and painful, but we give glory to God for the life he lived, serving his people and contributing to the development of Oyo State in various ways.

“I express my condolences to the Igbo community in the state, his immediate family and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr.) Balogun.

“May the Lord grant repose to the soul of Dr. Anozie,” the statement read.

