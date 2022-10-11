Makinde makes new appointments

BY STEPHEN GBADAMOSI

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has appointed a former provost of the Tai Solarin College of Education, Professor Ojo Abiodun Adebowale, as chairman of the Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa.

The governor also appointed a retired assistant Comptroller-General of Immigration and national security expert, Mr. Adegoke Rasheed Segun, as his Special Adviser on Migration and Homeland Security.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the Governor, Moses Alao, at the weekend, noted that the two appointments were announced in separate letters signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun.

“The letters, which quoted Adeosun as congratulating the duo on the appointments, which she described as a call to service, indicated that the appointments were with immediate effect.

“Ojo is a professor of education evaluation and two-term provost of the Tai Solarin College of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

“He obtained undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the field of education from the University of Ilorin, University of Lagos and the

University of Ibadan and served as a member of the governing council of Tai Solarin University of Education.

“He was also a member of the governing board of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

“Adegoke joined the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in 1986, rising to the rank of assistant comptroller-general of immigration in charge of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and African Affairs, Service Headquarters, Abuja.

“He has over 30 years of leadership experience in the fields of national security, international law, border control and migration management, among others.

“Adegoke is a recipient of multiple awards of achievement in public service, including the United Nations (UN) Medal, in recognition of his duties and service in South Sudan,” Alao said.

