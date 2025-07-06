Makinde felicitates Olubadan at 90, lauds excellent royal leadership

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has celebrated the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Ige Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin I, as he joins the rank of nonagerians.

Makinde lauded the excellent royal leadership and direction, which Oba Olakulehin has been providing, stating that the same was happening at a time his government was transforming Ibadan and building a modern Oyo State.

The governor spoke in a statement made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, in Ibadan, at the weekend.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Oyo State, I felicitate His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

“Kabiyesi, we celebrate your royal leadership, which is happening at a time that we are transforming Ibadanland and building a modern Oyo State.

“We pray that God continues to uphold and sustain you as you continue to lead your people.

“Happy birthday, Kabiyesi,” he said.