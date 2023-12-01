Makinde elevates CPS in new appointments for SAs, boards’ chairmen, others

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Oyo State governor, Engineer ‘Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointments of Special Advisers (SAs), Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Special Assistants (SAs) and board chairmen across various portfolios, ministries, departments and agencies.

According to the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, via a press statement, the appointments were announced in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the governor, Chief Segun Ogunwuyi, dated 29 November.

This is just as Olanrewaju is to combine the role of Special Adviser to the Governor on Media with his current portfolio of CPS.

The names and portfolios of the fresh appointments are listed as follows:

Chief Suraj Abiodun – Special Adviser (Education Intervention), Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran – Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Gbola Adetunji – Chairman, Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA), Alhaji Murtala Ahmad – Special Assistant (Community Relations) I, Arewa Community; Nwosu Innocent – Senior Special Assistant (Community Relations) 2, Igbo Community; Saka Moshood Olawale – Senior Special Assistant Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Hon. Yemi Taiwo – Chairman, Oyo State Library Board, Hon. Rauf Adekunle – Chairman, Oyo State Pension Board; and Hon. Dare Adeleke – Special Adviser (Federal Constituency Matters).

Others are Mr. Rahman Abiodun Abdulrahim – Chairman, Education Trust Fund, Hon. Abiodun Awoleye Dada – Chairman, Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board, Rt. Hon. Atilola M. O. – Chairman, Oyo State Scholarship Board, Hon. Akinsete Olakunle – Special Adviser, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Simeon Oyeleke – Special Adviser, Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Aderonke Adedayo – Special Adviser, General Intervention and Donor Agencies, Hon. Samuel Ademola Adejumobi – Special Adviser on Legislative Matters, Alhaji Omokunmi Mustapha – Special Adviser on Political Matters; and Hon. Abideen Tokunbo Adeaga – Director General, Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency.

Also on the list are Hon. Mufutau Ogunremi – Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals; and Hon. Ramota Agberemi Dabo – Senior Special Assistant on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

However, about 24 hours after the announcement, Governor Makinde redeployed Hon. Adeaga and appointed Hon. Eso Ajanaku to man the signage and advertisement agency.

Olanrewaju said the governor charged the new appointees to discharge their duties with dedication and loyalty to the state.