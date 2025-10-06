Make African minerals the fulcrum of industrial transformation — Alake

Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, has urged African nations to make mineral resources the foundation of industrial transformation on the continent.

Delivering the keynote at the African Mining Week in Cape Town, South Africa, Alake said: “Africa’s minerals have powered industrialisation elsewhere while our own economies remain under-industrialized.

“This paradox must end. Our vision must be clear: to move from extractive dependence to transformative industrialization.”

Represented by Permanent Secretary Farouk Yabo, Alake outlined reforms in Nigeria’s mining sector, including local beneficiation of minerals, revocation of dormant licenses, improved transparency, and a national critical minerals strategy.

He added that Nigeria is working toward a $1 trillion economy by 2030, backed by digitisation of mining processes and legislative reforms.

At a ministerial roundtable, Alake echoed calls for African countries to map mineral resources and enforce licensing to curb illegal mining.

The weeklong event drew ministers from DRC, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, and other African countries, alongside global industry players.