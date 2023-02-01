Maintain your gender, Binani urges male supporters in women dresses

By Tom Garba

In reaction to a growing trend of some male supporters dressing in female clothes to her campaign rallies, the All Progressives Congress, APC, female governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani, has appealed for a change.

She expressed her appreciation for them but urged them to maintain their gender by remaining the men they are in every aspect.

Binani made the appeal at her rallies in Gombi and some communities in Gombi Local Government Area, as a number of male youths expressed their support for her to the extent of wearing female clothes to celebrate her being the only female governorship candidate of the party.

While thanking the people of Gombi for supporting her and turning out in large numbers to receive her, she asked them not to only vote for her during the general elections but also for all APC candidates for the various offices.

