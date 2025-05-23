Mahmoud hails female journalists’ role in curbing insecurity

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has described female journalists as critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s battle against insecurity.

Highlighting the unique role of women journalists, Mahmoud noted that their work extends beyond reporting.

Mahmoud made this assertion at the inaugural zonal conference of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Zone D (North Central), held in Abuja, just as she applauded the historic nature of the gathering.

“This conference marks a significant milestone, not just in the advancement of female journalists, but in the broader push for inclusive, ethical, and impactful journalism in our country,” she said.

While commending the conference, theme: “Curbing Insecurity: The Role of Female Journalists in National Security,” Mahmoud stressed that the conference came at a time when Nigeria continues to grapple with multifaceted security challenges including terrorism, banditry, cyber threats, and misinformation.

“As women, professionals, and storytellers, you hold a unique position in shaping narratives, amplifying the voices of the vulnerable, and fostering national unity. You are often the voice for the voiceless and a beacon of hope in communities affected by violence,” she emphasized.

She also addressed the challenges female journalists face, ranging from safety risks and gender-based harassment to limited representation in decision-making platforms.

“Let this conference be a rallying call to address those challenges through policy reforms, training, advocacy, and a united front,” she urged.

On the efforts by the FCT Administration, she outlined several strategic initiatives by the FCT Administration, under the leadership of Nyesom Wike, to combat insecurity.

These include improved collaboration among security agencies, increased investment in surveillance technology, enhanced intelligence-sharing, and the establishment of joint task force operations for rapid threat response.

In addition, she cited infrastructural improvements, such as the installation of street lights, road rehabilitation, and urban renewal projects, as part of a broader strategy to eliminate criminal hideouts and improve patrol access.

Earlier, the zonal vice president, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, zone D, Mrs. Chizoba Ogbeche noted that the role of female journalists in national security in Nigeria is significant, multifaceted, and evolving

She emphasized that the North-Central comprising Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, and the FCT, has serious security challenges, and it brings to fore what role the female journalists could play in mitigating the situation and contribute to de-escalating the troubled situation.

She further noted that female journalists have played a crucial role in uncovering and reporting on Boko Haram insurgency, banditry and kidnappings, military and police human rights abuses, amongst other social vices.

According to her; “Their storytelling brings balance and diversity to security coverage, ensuring more inclusive national conversations.”

Ogbeche, therefore, called for collaboration with CSOs and academia and fostering partnerships to improve reporting depth and accuracy.

The conference drew delegates from across the North Central zone and served as a platform for engagement on the intersection of media, gender, and national security.