Mahmoud applauds women’s role in advancing education

By Ukpono Ukpong

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud has applauded the role of women in advancing education and shaping future generations through education, administration, research, and mentorship.

The Minister made the commendation at the opening ceremony of the 2nd national conference of the Association of Women in Colleges of Education, WICE, held in Zuba Abuja.

Mahmoud, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary FCT Education Secretariat, Mrs. Joy Okeke, commended WICE’s leadership and members for their steadfast commitment to gender inclusion, professional development, and academic excellence within colleges of education across the nation.

Mahmoud also reiterated the pivotal role women play in shaping future generations through education, administration, research, and mentorship.

She underscored the conference theme, “Revolutionizing Education; Announcing Innovation Pedagogies For 21st Century Students,” as timely and aligned with the federal government’s vision under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes inclusive education and human capital development.

Reaffirming the administration’s support, she pledged continued backing for educational initiatives and professional bodies like WICE, recognizing investment in women educators as a strategic driver for national transformation.

She called on participants to leverage the conference platform to share knowledge, build networks, mentor emerging professionals, and develop actionable strategies to uplift colleges of education and society at large.