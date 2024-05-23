Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno sworn in as Chad’s seventh president

Many African leaders were present at the inauguration event that was held in N’Djamena, Chad, on Thursday.

After a coup in the early 1990s, his father, Idriss Deby Itno, ruled Chad for more than thirty years. He passed away on the front lines in Northern Chad in 2021, leaving Mahamat Déby as his successor.

After a string of coups over the previous four years that further destabilized the area, Chad is now the first of six junta-led republics in West and Central Africa to hold elections.

Against two other contenders, President Deby Itno secured a majority of the vote on May 6.

A formidable Nigerian delegation was led by President Bola Tinubu to the inauguration.

Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, Executive Secretary of the Chad Basin Commission, along with previous Special Envoy on Chad and the Lake Chad area under President Muhammadu Buhari, Babagana Kingibe, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar were among the delegation members. Also participating was National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.



Noting Chad’s pivotal role in North and West African relations and its efforts to prevent security difficulties that could have escalated in Nigeria, these officials underlined the significance of Nigeria’s attendance at the inauguration.

Several other African officials were present at the N’Djamena event, including the current chair of the African Union, the interim prime minister of Niger, Brice Oligui Nguema, the leader of the junta in Gabon, and President Muhammad Ould Cheikh Al-Ghazouani of Mauritania.