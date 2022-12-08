Maersk Nigeria appoints Albert Van Rensburg as new MD

By Temitope Adebayo

A.P. Moller – Maersk has appointed Albert Van Rensburg as the new Managing Director for Maersk Nigeria effective January 1, 2023.

He replaces Lara Lana, who, after 20 impactful years with the group, has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Maersk.

Van Rensburg has been with Maersk for over 25 years in a variety of roles. He has a rich logistics background in port operations, and customer experience, as well as a variety of sales and marketing roles.

He has been a country manager in Malawi and The Gambia, and his career also encompasses commercial management roles in Namibia, Vietnam, Cambodia Cluster, and China. He has a Maersk International Shipping Education (MISE) qualification.

Speaking on the appointment, the Managing Director for Maersk’s Central West Africa Region, Thomas Theeuwes said, “I am delighted to appoint Albert to the position of Managing Director for Maersk Nigeria and to welcome him to the regional team. His years of experience and his track record within Maersk across different functions and business units will be of great benefit to our business in the country. I would also take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Lana for her leadership and her invaluable contribution to the success of Maersk Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Van Rensburg said, “I am excited to take up this role at an important inflection point for Maersk. We are in the process of transformation – growing as an integrated end-to-end logistics company.

Our solutions are designed to solve our customers’ pain points, help them to build more efficient and resilient supply chains and unlock more value. This means additional investments in our business in Nigeria and I’m looking forward to rolling out our transformation in this important market.”

A.P. Moller – Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global logistics leader, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people worldwide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.

