Made-In-Nigeria: NACCIMA tasks women to promote agricultural products

By Joy Obakeye

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has encouraged women to intensify their efforts in promoting agricultural production through made-in-Nigeria products.

The National President, of NACCIMA, Ide John Udeagbala disclosed this at a public forum to mark the 2022 edition of the Nigerian International Women Entrepreneur Exhibition (NIWEX) in Lagos.

The NACCIMA boss who was represented by the Vice President of NACCIMA, Chief Kola Akosile at the forum tagged: “Encouraging Women in Agriculture and made-in-Nigeria products for economic growth”.

According to him, women constitute about 70 percent of the workforce in the agricultural sector which makes their Contributions extremely significant and rare.

He explained that women are involved in diverse processes of the agricultural value chain to ensure that food production, processing, and even marketing are made easy thus ensuring sustainable delivery of food in the country.

“As agriculture is an important engine for growth and poverty reduction, the sector seems to be underperforming because women in urban and rural economies face constraints that reduce economic productivity.

“Although women are indeed filling important positions in the sector, there is still massive visibility in the agricultural Index gap that spreads across the State and the country at large,” he added.

“Given these challenges women face in the area of agriculture, production and processing, let me use this medium to encourage our women to intensify their efforts in promoting agricultural production through made-in-Nigeria products.”

