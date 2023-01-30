Made in Nigeria cars: FG urged to create enabling environment for creative design engineers

BY KEHINDE AKINPELU

The Federal Government has been urged to create an enabling environment for creative design engineers to come up with new products, new concepts and innovative ideas that can contribute to Nigeria’s industrialisation goal.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a one-week CAD training and development of Design Concept for Kwara state youths, organised by the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers and sponsored by the state commissioner for Works and Transportation, Engineer Sulaiman Rotimi in Ilorin at the weekend, the national chairman of the institute, Mrs. Funmilade Akingbagbohu, said that design engineers have a lot to do with safety and cost effective products.

Mrs. Akingbagbohu noted that design engineers identify complex design problems, conduct root-cause failure analyses and anticipate production issues, saying that they also develop innovative design solutions, evaluate options, conduct tests, and implement solutions to meet timing, product cost and reliability targets.

“Engineering is a practical course. the demand for engineers come with demand for their ability to showcase their potentials. Many young engineers have graduated but do not have the skill or experience to compete in a system where experience is becoming the reason for their inability to break through.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC to implement pharmaceutical traceability to.

“I am using this moment to implore Kwara state government and parastatals to begin to give more young engineers opportunity to have internship at the specialist MDAs and partnering private sectors.

“Such internship can open a window of opportunities for many young engineers of Kwara origin to acquire experience. The best performers among them can be retained to motivate the future participants. The economic impact of such approach to youth development is immeasurable.

“Our elders at Nigerian Society of Engineers and Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers and other Divisions should put a process in motion to make this workable. Let us revive the pupillage. Even if you will not employ them after their internship, the experience acquired will be a gateway for many of them to find job opportunities in other industries”, she said.

Mrs. Akingbagbohu, who urged participants to key to what they had been taught, said that, “The world is now on your palm, go and practice and become a master in the art. Do more with what you have been taught, expand your horizon and keep learning to stay abreast of the industry trend”, she said.

“To achieve success in your career, I recommend that you develop additional skills outside of technical knowledge. Nurture and develop your creativity in solving problems. Expand your analytical thinking capability. Have a habit of paying attention to details. Nurture time management skill and most importantly, learn to tap into power of teamwork. Do not forget to attend professional gatherings to build your network. NIMechE and NSE meetings are a must if you are serious about expanding your network among professional engineers.

“My dear young engineers, no matter what your current position, look out for opportunity and be prepared to grab it with two hands when it shows up at your door”, she added

The sponsor, Engineer Sulaiman Rotimi Iliasu, who noted that the world of work is evolving with different skill sets in demand by organisations noted that the NIMechE, as a professional association, has the mandate to bridge the gap between academy and industry as well equip members, young and old with skills needed for them to elevate their status as professionals.

He also said that the government would continue to champion the course of engineers in the state, urging the participants to make good use of what they had been taught and be good ambassadors to their various institutions and the state in general.

Some of the participants also expressed gratitude for the skills they had acquired to their profession and pledged to make good use of it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...