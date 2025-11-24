Lumumba to deliver UNILORIN anniversary lecture Thursday

Public speaker and former Director of Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, will, on Thursday (November 27, 2025), deliver the 50th Anniversary Lecture of the University of Ilorin.

A statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, said that the Lecture is one of the major highlights of the week-long activities marking the grand finale of the institution’s Golden Jubilee.

Mr Akogun said that the Lecture, which is expected to commence at 10.00a.m., will hold at the University Auditorium.

According to Mr Akogun, other activities lined up for the 50th Anniversary include: N500 billion endowment fund raising for the building of a state-of-the-art Innovation and Transcript Hub; award of recognition for deserving alumni of the University, as well as the premiere of a Nollywood movie, ‘Son of Iron’.