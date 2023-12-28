Lucky Ayedatiwa, appoints five new aides

Barely hours after assuming the mantle of leadership as the seventh civilian Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has swiftly moved to fill five positions in his administration.

Aiyedatiwa’s swearing-in ceremony today took place, with Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, administering the oath of office.

The ceremony followed the passing of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu earlier in the day.

According to a press statement signed by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Omojuwa Olusegun, the new governor has appointed Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan as the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Smart Omodunbi Jnr. as Special Assistant (Political Matters).

Meanwhile, Mr. Abire Sunday Olugbenga and Miss Motunrayo Oyedele will assume the positions of Special Assistants for New Media and Photography, respectively, while Dr. Temitayo Iperepolu takes charge of domestic and government house affairs.