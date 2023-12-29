Lucky Aiyedatiwa ‘considering’ Obe, Sowore, others as deputy

Sources close to the governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have revealed fresh plans to pick a suitably qualified deputy governor for the new administration.

It was gathered that there currently about four names being considered by Governor Aiyedatiwa for the position.

Politics Nigeria reports that Aiyedatiwa took over as governor of Ondo State following the death of Rotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday, December 27, after a prolonged battle with prostrate cancer.

Findings, however, revealled that an appointee of the late governor who was on Aiyedatiwa’s side prior to Akeredolu’s death may be selected as deputy in the coming days.

Those who are in a good stead within the new administration have been identified as Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razaq Obe; his Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives counterpart, Akinwumi Sowore; Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale; and the Special Adviser on Gender, Olumide Falana.

Obe and Sowore were the two cabinet members who refused to sign the vote of confidence passed on the late governor on November 16, 2023, by 33 members of the State Executive Council.

Also, Obe was the one who raised the alarm that the signatures of Akeredolu were being forged by some people within the cabinet.

With everyone waiting for the choice of Aiyedatiwa’s deputy, findings have revealed that Obe, from Ifedore Local Council in the Central Senatorial District of the state, who had long been tipped as the likely deputy governor, might be picked by the governor considering his close alliance with him.

The choice of Ale is also said to be being considered due to the resolve to compensate the Owo community, where the late governor hailed from.

“Yes, Razaq Obe has been the one that we had thought would definitely be picked by Aiyedatiwa. But with the death of Aketi (Oluwarotimi Akeredolu), the name of Olugbenga Ale, who was sidelined, is now flying around,” a source told Guardian.