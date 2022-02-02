Lucianne Confesses Addictive Love In Her New Single “More” as She Releases Video + Audio

After catching us all by surprise with mind-blowing covers for “Holy Father” and “Dior”, British-Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress LUCIANNE, formerly known as Luci Monet, releases the video on YouTube and audio on all audio streaming platforms to her new single titled “More,” under her own newly formed independent record label “RIV Records” (Real Issa Vibe Records).

With the intention of starting the year well, Lucianne got to share some of the thoughts behind her new single, “‘More is inspired by something I’ve been through and an experience I think many others have as well, with so much of our lives being online. I was really into someone I always saw online, and I just knew that if I ever had the chance to have him in my life, it’d be all good, but I only really saw him online and was always yearning to take it offline. The song speaks about loving someone from a distance for such a long time that you now need more than that. It is one of my favourite songs, and I hope it gives us all the courage to go for what we want.”

Combining Afro-Soul and contemporary R&B with soothing grace and swag, Lucianne gave feelings to her song and lyrics producing an explosive song easily captivating to the ears.

Produced by Majeek, “More” is definitely the next big song in the Afrobeats industry, especially if you enjoy the sounds of Fave, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Wizkid, Fireboy, Ckay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...