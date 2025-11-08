LP’s George Moghalu loses polling unit to Soludo

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in the ongoing Anambra governorship election, George Moghalu, has lost his polling unit to the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

According to Premium Times, the result was announced by the presiding officer, Okonkwo Ebere, at about 2:50 p.m. after counting was completed.

Soludo polled 57 votes, while Moghalu secured 22 votes. The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, trailed with 5 votes. A total of 85 valid votes were recorded—less than 20 per cent of the 463 registered voters in the polling unit at Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North Local Government Area.

Moghalu cast his vote at around 11:40 a.m., accompanied by his family and supporters. After voting, he expressed concern over reports of vote buying and low voter turnout across the state, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strengthen the conduct of the election.

“People are asking us to give them money before they can vote,” a Labour Party agent told Premium Times, describing the situation as discouraging.

Observers also reported late commencement of voting in several polling units due to delayed arrival of materials and officials. At PU 012, Cooperative Centre, Uruagu Ward 1, as of 10:58 a.m., only a handful of voters were seen in the queue.

There were also widespread allegations of vote buying by party agents in different parts of Nnewi North, while low voter turnout was observed across Uruagu community and neighbouring areas.