LP, Wike mock Atiku, Tinubu, others for crying foul

.As Obasanjo endorsement dey sweet us, na pain e dey pain dem- says LP

.If your principal can’t recommend you, then, there’s something fundamentally wrong, Wike taunts Atiku

.Melaye replies Wike, accuses Rivers gov of disrespect, unwarranted insult on ex VP

BY AJUWON TOSIN, Akure and Benjamin Omoike

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike have mocked the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and others criticizing erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing Peter Obi for the presidential seat in the 2023 presidential election.

Sola Ebiseni, the Southwest Coordinator for the Presidential campaign council of the Labour Party (LP), in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo state capital on Monday, mocked the critics of the former president, saying that “As Obasanjo endorsement dey sweet us, na pain e dey pain dem”.

Ex-president Obasanjo had on Sunday’s New-year message, announced and endorsed Obi as his preferred choice for president in the next month’s election.

He gave his endorsement in an open letter to young Nigerians, stressing that the former Anambra governor is a ‘mentee’ that has an edge over other presidential candidates especially the main contenders like Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“None of the contestants is a saint but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge. Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively.

“One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost,” Obasanjo wrote in the letter.

However, Obasanjo has come under heavy attack for endorsing Obi for the February 25, 2023 election, especially from both Messrs Tinubu and Abubakar.

Speaking further, Ebiseni described Obasanjo as an institution whose views are respected all over the world.

He explained that many of the critics of the former president had last year went to him for similar endorsement.

“The reactions of other political parties to the endorsement of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, H. E Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not unexpected.

“Obasanjo is an institution whose views are respected all over the world. His endorsements is sought by all political parties and candidates.

“Those who said his endorsement was worthless went to him with fanfare in Abeokuta last August seeking his endorsement and Nigerians still remember that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila defied all protocols to announce an Obasanjo endorsement which never happened and invariably denied by the former President.”

Ebiseni, who wondered why the critics of Obasanjo are describing his endorsement of Obi as ‘worthless’, said the difference between the LP candidate and other contenders in the race was that he got the support voluntarily and not with financial inducement.

“They may also wish to be reminded that in 2015, Obasanjo, in preference for equity, threw its weight against the candidate of his own PDP, paving way for the then infant APC to the Presidency.

“Obasanjo’s commendation of Obi to Nigerians is in tandem with the well-considered opinions of well-meaning Nigerians in all walks of life, including the ethnic nationality groups, former heads of state and Presidents, particularly the youths who are the authors and certainly will be the finishers of the OBIDATTI vision.

“The difference between Obi and other contestants is that the endorsements which they do not get spending billions are given to Obi voluntarily and in good faith by well-meaning Nigerians.

“Their modus operandi is a resort to abuses, blackmail and orchestrated but futile efforts to divide or destroy personalities and institutions they could not influence,” Ebiseni added in the statement.

Also, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday mocked Atiku over the endorsement of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying that if Atiku’s former principal (Obasanjo) could not endorse him (Atiku) for Nigeria’s top job, then, “there’s something fundamentally wrong”.

Wike insisted that the G-5 consensus governors are not the problem of the PDP presidential candidate.

Wike speaking during the flag-off construction of Akpabu-Odido and Ekpeda Roads in Rivers State on Monday, said: “Nigerians know those who opposed the zoning of party chairman first. I was one of those who said that the zoning of the Party chairman should go to the North because I believed that the presidency should go to the South.

“I also attended a meeting of the Southern governors where we agreed that the presidency should come to the South and when the zoning committee was set up, this same Atiku had gone to buy form, to frustrate the recommendation of the zoning committee. That was what happened. Saying when they had bought form, will you tell people to withdraw? That was the agreement, now it’s hunting them.

“All I have stood for is equity, fairness and justice. Saying that me and the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom frustrated efforts to microzone it to Sourth-East is not necessary. People know those who don’t want the presidency to come to the South East. If you are a bad product, then you are a bad product but if you are good then you are a good product.

“You worked for somebody for eight years and he recommended another person, blame your boss for recommending another person, not me. If your principal cannot recommend you, then, there’s something fundamentally wrong. Your people went to lobby for your principal to recommend you, it took your principal a long time before he wrote to all Nigerians, so I am not the one who said it. Everybody should carry their problem to wherever their problems are. Leave me alone, leave Ortom alone, leave the G5 governors alone”.

Wike who urged Akpabu-Odido and Ekpeda people not to vote for the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the forthcoming election, berated the former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi for not initiating meaningful projects in the State as a minister.

He said: “I watched the former governor carrying his business partner along, saying that they should vote for him, that he’s going to do well. Why will he not do well for him? When you sold our gas turbine to your governorship candidate.

“When Amaechi was governor did he remember you? So tell him to go away with his candidate. Even when you said you love Rivers state, I agree but you don’t cite a school where people are not living, that your being born in Ekwere land does not make you an Ekwere man. There’s no illegality Chidi Lloyd did not defend in the Assembly because of Amaechi to the point that they had to gather the State Assembly to the government House for the interest of Amaechi, yet no road was constructed where Lloyd came from. So when a man claimed to be a proper Ekwere man, what did he do for Ekwere people?

“You were a Minister of Transport and you are close to the President, tell me the project you brought to Ekwere land, tell me one project you brought to Rivers State. I can tell you all the projects I brought to the State. That is what is called interest. It is not when you think people will compete with you. You are afraid of raising people who will compete with you. No man can be an island, any man who wants to be the only big man in his community is a wicked man. What is the essence of wealth when you cannot raise other people from your area”.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, has responded to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his comments on former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Labour Party’s Peter Obi for the 2023 presidential election.

In a swift response on Monday, Melaye knocked the Rivers State Governor, accusing him of disrespect and unwarranted insult on the former vice president whom he said his only crime was beating Wike to the PDP presidential ticket in May 2022.

“Wike should be ashamed that he has constantly solicited the attention of Atiku by his continuous disrespect and unwarranted insult of a man who did nothing to you. Atiku’s only crime is that he won a transparent presidential primary,” Melaye said in a statement.

He added: “Wike was chief of staff to Amaechi but Amaechi did not trust him enough to hand over to him. I advise him to support whoever he wishes to support as we will no longer tolerate his insolent tendencies.

“The question is; is there something wrong with Wike that Amaechi did not hand over to him? Why will Prince Uche Secondus, Rt Hon. Austin Okpara, Sen. Lee Meaba, H:E Celestine Omehia, Chief Abiye Sikibo, Sen George Sekibo, Hon. Chinyere Igwe, etc, leave him unceremoniously for Atiku. Something is definitely wrong somewhere.”

