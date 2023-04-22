LP urges leaders to always allow will of Allah to prevail over Nigeria

By Tom Okpe

The Labour Party, (LP) greets Muslim faithful at this years end of the Ramadan Fast, marking the celebration of Eid El’ Fitr urging the body to always allow the will Allah (SWT) to prevail over Nigeria.

The party in a statement signed by its acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiorah Ifoh in Abuja on Friday congratulates Muslim brothers and sisters on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The party said: “May you be rewarded and may Allah grant you answers to all your prayers.

“We urge you to use this period to lift the nation before Allah, (SWT) and pray that He forgives the shortcoming of this nation, particularly our leaders

“Ramadan affords the nation, good opportunity to sit and reflect on the goodness of Allah, (SWT) upon this nation particularly how we have remained as one in spite of so many challenges that have threatened the unity of this country. It’s only by the mercies of the Supreme One that this nation is still not balkanized.

“Allah, (SWT) had through recent developments in the nation, particularly, the 2023 general election offered us, opportunity to rewrite our history and enthrone a leadership where truth, equity and justice should reigned supreme.

He offered us an opportunity of a new beginning where all our lost opportunities; an opportunity of refocusing our national priorities and policies which presently support consumption rather than production; where millions of Nigerian workers are without wages or underwaged; where increasing flight of doctors and other skilled workers are daily witnessed; where mortality rate due to government negligence and terrorist infliction are unparallel.

“And for some state actors who see nothing evil in obstructing the will of Allah, (SWT) for his people, all in the name of politics, we pray that the Almighty Allah, (SWT) will arise, put fears in their minds and prove to them that whatever He ordains will surely come to pass, no matter the obstructive tendencies of men.”

Labour party is optimistic that Nigeria will rise again and take its place both in the comity of nations and in the place of pride. But this can only come through the fervent prayers of faithfuls.

The Party by this prayers, wishes Nigerians unlimited advancement, multiple blessing, undiluted happiness, endless peace and abundant joy, “as we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.”

