LP to INEC: Standard, integrity built over the years must crystalize this election

By Tom Okpe

The Labour Party, (LP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to allow its laid down standard and integrity built over the years to crystallize their activities in the 2023 famous general election in the country.

The party chairman, Barr Julius Abure who said the party has great confidence in the country’s election umpire, made this assertions while speaking with journalists at the party’s Campaign Office, Abuja, Wednesday on the party’s end of Campaign/Rally, ahead of the presidential election, come Saturday, 25 February, 2023.

He said: “we have confidence in INEC, led by Prof Mahmoud Yakubu. We have confidence that INEC will do the right thing. I therefore want to use this opportunity to appeal to INEC that the standard they have laid, the integrity they built over the years, they must crystalize it by their activities in this election.

“It is pertinent to appreciate all our supporters across the country, either in the support group or those who are in the labour party or ordinary Nigerians who have come out in their numbers to support our activities generally.

“I want to say clearly that it is not over until it is over.

All the support that Nigerians have given us either in cash or kind will actually amount to nothing, if they are not translated to votes.

“I therefore, urge all our supporters that, on the 25th of this month, February, Saturday, everyone should come out enmass to cast their votes for Labour Party.

“I am aware that some sponsored persons, especially in the South East are being paid and sponsored by opposition political parties to continue threatening citizens, not to come out to vote, deliberately to reduce our vote.

“We want to plead with our supporters that they should come out in their numbers wherever they are, to vote. It is a mere threat to stop them, or instill fear in them, to prevent them from coming out to vote.

“We have been assured by security agencies that they are on top of the matter. They have assured us that they will guarantee security for the people.”

Abure however, urged party supporters not to be discouraged, noting that all support got, if not translated to votes come Saturday, would amount to effort in futility.

He said all supporters of the party are agents, noting that the responsibility to defend our votes, should not be left in the hands of accredited party agents alone.

“I will therefore, expect that you will not only go to the polling boot to cast your vote but have a responsibility to also defend your votes.

“We appeal that you vote, stand by, keep an eye on INEC officials, keep an eye on security agencies, even on accredited party agents so that you can provide check and balances on whatever is being done.

“You have the responsibility to question any activity that you find will compromise the processes of this election. You are one of our ambassadors, you are one of those who will help us to stand and defend our votes.

“The opportunity we have today in this country, has never been available. We have never had this opportunity where activities of a political party, is driven by the people.

“This is the very first time that the people will be having a say, this is the very first time that people will be having a voice.

“I urge you not to allow this opportunity elude us. We must take our destiny in our hands, realizing the fact that opportunity lost can never be recovered.

“Nigerians must rise to the occasion. Our own supporters must rise to the occasion and ensure that their dream of having a new Nigeria, a Nigeria that will guarantee security, service delivery to its people, free from poverty, hunger and unemployment will be achieved.

“A Nigeria, free from the paradox of where you have crude oil yet, import petroleum products, pay subsidy and all attendant cost. A Nigeria that truly, will be in tandem with the mission and vision of the founding fathers,” the party chairman said.

While commending the Foreign Observers, in the country for the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections, Abure said: “I must commend all the international observers that have interfaced with me, party and our candidate, we were assured that they will observe the election, doing the right thing.”

