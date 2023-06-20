LP surprise opponents, empowers members, APC, PDP chairmen in Kaduna

…distributes transformers, cars, cash, others to constituents, supporters

By Idibia Gabriel

In what appears historic in Nigeria’s national politics, leaders of opposition political parties were part of the beneficiaries of the empowerment packages distributed by Labour Party (LP) Member representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams.

Hon. Adams popularly known as Ekene on Sunday hosted members of his constituents, friends and other well wishers to what he titled an election victory and inauguration celebration at Goshen Garden, Kachia road in Sabon Tasha, in Kaduna state.

During the all round jubilation and colourful ceremony in style, Electric Transformers, Cars, Motorbikes, Sewing machines, Deep freezers amongst other empowerment packages were distributed to his teaming supporters and non supporters from across his constituency.

While cars were given to six of his top campaign official, cash gift of N150,000 each in bank cheques were also given to all LP ward chairmen and wives, and all ward chairmen and wives of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), and that of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as well.

“I will be hosting my dear constituents, friends and other well wishers for an election victory and inauguration celebration.

“There will be eating and drinking while we rejoice together and appreciate God, and you the great people of my constituency (Chikun/Kajuru).

“Note by all ward chairmen of Labour Party, PDP and APC i.e 66 ward chairmen of all the three parties are requested to come with their wives for an empowerment, the time for politics have come and gone, it is now time for governance and governance encompasses all irrespective of party.

“Communities who were promised transformers should please come along with their community leaders, chief, and their people for onward documentation and possible delivery of the transformers”, Hon. Ekene stated in the in letter if invitations”, he stated in the letter of invitations.

In an interview, he said “it takes a visionary and creative leaders to know what his constituency desire and start thinking outside the box immediately, to get cooperates organization and well wishers from different parts of the globe to come and support them.

According to him, the problems of all the villages visited during campaign were well known challenges, one after the other.

He assured that what members of his constituents witnessed on Sunday in terms of empowerment and other dividends of democracy were just like a drop of water in the ocean.

While he promised the constituents a new dawn in history of Kaduna politics, Hon. Ekene assured that by the time their constituency projects allowances began to unfold in, more empowerment would be given to electorates, adding that “this is personal.

“We’ve to come back to them and ask what did you want for us to put as your constituency projects for the first and second quarters.

He also promised to continue with he’s predecessors project by way of improving on them or not where and when necessary, and work with Kaduna state government.

On insecurity, he promised to work with the state government and local security to curb crimes, and also observed that youths joblessness and idleness contributed greatly the rising insecurity and crimes.

Also on the rational carrying other political parties leaders along in empowerment, Ekene said, the essence is to entrenched peace in the society, adding that there’s need to carry people of others parties along to avoid things like sabotage by their supporters.

“Political leadership is all about service to humanity”, saying the country’s major challenges includes how to empower the people for the opportunity and confidence reposed on leaders be the electorates.”

An insider who confided on our reporter alleged that N15 million was budgeted for the occasion with 10 500kv transformers, 6 luxury cars, 2 motorcycle, grinding machines among others.

Highlight of the occasion includes cultural display and performance by Gbagyi, Adara, Idoma people and others during the 5 hours celebration including eating and drinking in access, with creams of personalities, community leaders and other political parties official in attendance.

