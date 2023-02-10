LP Guber candidate, visits Emir of Zazzau, promises to unite, develop state

By Idibia Gabriel

Ahead of the March 11 governorship election, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in Kaduna State, Hon Jonathan Asake has paid courtesy visit to the Emir of Zazzau and chairman of the state’s traditional council, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli in his palace.

Asake who presented his campaign manifesto to the emir stated that Labour Party had the most beautiful and realizable plan to unite and develop the state at this critical moment of its trajectory.

He said the 5-point blueprint was carefully researched and put together to provide direction for the development of the state based on the social philosophy of the Labour Party.

“We have beautiful plans stated in 5 pillars. The first is security of lives and property. The second is sports,women and youth empowerment. The third is human capital development. The fourth is inclusive economic and infrastructural development. The fifth is institutional reforms,” he said.

In a release by his media aide, James Swam, the governorship candidate assured the emir and people of Zaria of his commitment to justice and fairness.

He reiterated that when voted into office, LP would ensure “the common man is protected from the menace of insecurity, hunger and poverty that has been deliberately allowed through bad policies to ravage the people.”

Asake expressed displeasure with the inability of the current government in the state to tackle insecurity, assuring that that would be the major focus once in office.

In his response, the emir bemoaned the spate of insecurity, especially kidnappings in Giwa local government. He said peace was paramount for development of the state and the country.

The Emir of Zazzau also urged for mutual respect among different groups, saying the ultimate is that there should be sustainable peace at the end of the elections.

The LP governorship candidate also visited the chairman, Northern Elders Forum, NEF, and Magajin Rafin Zazzau, Prof. Ango Abdullahi as well as the Madakin Zazzau Manir Jaafaru and the Dan Barhim Zazzau, Ahmad Bashir Aminu and other eminent sons and stakeholders in the ancient city of Zaria.

