LP Crisis: INEC yet to make decision on disagreements

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified its position regarding recent media reports that suggested it has recognized specific individuals as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP).

In a statement released Thursday, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, emphasized that these reports are inaccurate and misleading.

Oyekanmi stated that the Commission has not made any official decisions concerning the leadership of the Labour Party or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He noted that the names of the National Officers of the LP had been uploaded to INEC’s official website following a court order, which is unrelated to the recent Supreme Court judgment regarding the party.

This clarification aims to dispel any confusion stemming from the media’s interpretation of the Commission’s actions.

Furthermore, Oyekanmi pointed out that the name of the National Secretary of the PDP on the INEC website was neither deleted nor reinstated, countering claims that the Commission had taken action regarding the PDP’s leadership. He reiterated that INEC is a law-abiding institution that is currently reviewing the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Labour Party and will communicate its findings to the public in due course.

The ongoing disputes within the Labour Party have raised significant concerns about the party’s internal governance and its implications for upcoming elections. The party has faced various challenges, including legal battles over its leadership structure and factional disagreements that have led to confusion among its members and supporters.

As the Commission continues to assess the legal ramifications of the Supreme Court’s ruling, it remains committed to transparency and due process. Oyekanmi assured the public that INEC will provide updates as soon as a decision is reached, emphasizing the importance of adhering to legal protocols in electoral matters.

In light of these developments, political analysts are closely monitoring the situation within the Labour Party, as the outcome of INEC’s review could significantly impact the party’s strategy and performance in future elections. The Commission’s careful approach reflects its dedication to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.

As the political landscape evolves, stakeholders are urged to rely on official communications from INEC to avoid misinformation and ensure a clear understanding of the ongoing developments within the Labour Party and other political entities.

The INEC’s statement serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in political party governance and the necessity for clarity in communication, especially during periods of legal contention.