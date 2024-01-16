LP Chieftain,Ojimba commends S’Court’s verdict on Gov. Nwifuru

…says judgement restores confidence in judiciary

By Chijioke Njoku

A Chieftain of the Labour Party( LP) in Ebonyi State, Chief Chikaodiri Ojimba, has said that the victory of Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru as the winner of the 2023 Governorship election by the supreme Court has further restored the confidence Nigerians repose in the judiciary as the last hope of the man.

Chief Ojimba, disclosed this on Sunday while calling on Ebonyians to give maximum support to the governor towards the actualization of the people’s charter of needs agenda.

His words “On behalf of my family, I congratulate His Excellency Rt. Hon Bldr Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and his Deputy, Her Excellency, Princess Patricia Obila on the reaffirmation of their victories by the nation’s apex court.

“Your Excellencies, this judgement has proven the masses choice during the March 25 Governorship, 2023 governorship election in their polling units and has further restored the confidence Nigerians repose in the judiciary as the last hope of the man.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Kaduna To Establish State Security Trust…

“I, also appreciate the Supreme Court for its courage in upholding justice and sustaining our nascent democracy.

Your Excellencies, always accept the assurances of my support towards the actualization of your people’s charter of needs agenda”.