LP candidate, Okeme Adejoh will transform Kogi – LP Chieftain

By Ukpono Ukpong

In the build up to the Kogi Gubernatorial election, a Labour Party LP chieftain, Hon Nelson Ogohi has said that the party governorship candidate, Barr. Okeme Adejoh, is the man that will transform the Confluence State to a desired destination of all businesses.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Nelson Ogohi described Adejoh as a home-bred politician whose governorship ambition is championed by the Obidients and the youths movements based on his track record.

He said that Adejoh remains one man that has become increasingly popular on the lips of political pundits, lobbyists and electorates.

Adejoh, a who hails from Egume, in Dekina Local Government Council, remains the best man for the job following his emergence as the Labour Party governorship candidate in the just concluded primaries in the state.

Okeme Adejoh foundly called the “Black Diamond” by his peers, due to his complexion, tenacity, resourcefulness, influence and understanding of the methods and purpose of adding value to people around him, began his educational life at the L.G.E.A Primary School, Lokogoma, Lokoja, Kogi State, where he obtained his First school Leaving Certificate in 1995.

Between 1995 to 1998, he attended the famous Government Science Secondary School, Lokoja, where he sat for his Junior School Certificate Examinations, after which he proceeded to Ochaja Boys Secondary School, Ochaja for Senior Secondary Education.

Driven by his Taurus horoscope personality and a passion to impact the society positively, Okeme gained admission to study Law at the Kogi State University, Ayingba, where he graduated with good grades in 2006. Having completed his Nigeria Law School education, at the Lagos Campus, he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2008. Between 2008 to 2009, he served as Lecturer II, Department of Legal Studies, Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna during his one year National Youth Service.

Okeme is widely travelled and has enjoyed a blissful carrier as Lawyer and Solicitor of the Supreme Court, with interests in Corporate Mediation and Negotiations, Criminal and Civil litigation, Debt Recovery, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Property Consultancy, Legal Advisory services, amongst others.

The proverbial goldfish they say; has no hiding place. Despite his self effacing and unassuming style, Okeme has held sway as a political underdog, having worked for and supported candidates who have aspired for leadership positions at different levels, within and outside Kogi State. Okeme is happily married with kids and serves as the Principal Partner, at A. A Okeme & Associates, Abuja, as well as the Managing Director, BoldTouch Homes Limited, Abuja.

In the Nigerian Industrial Mining and Properties Industry, Okeme has carved a niche for himself as a successful business man and employer of labour, having established and sustained business contacts and ventures across Canada, China and the United Kingdom and have provided employment opportunities for over 300 Nigerian youths, most of whom are indigent Kogi sons and daughters.

READ ALSO: Tinubu does his best work in dead of the night

He noted that in a nation where good governance and deliverability of the dividends of democracy to the masses, by many political leaders have become elusive, the onus lies on the Kogi State electorate, to take the destiny of their natural resources rich state in their hands and change the narrative come November 2023, by electing people with the prerequisite administrative acumen, histories of creativity, competency and unblemished credentials just like Adejoh.

Meanwhile, many political pundits have commended the Labour Party and its delegates for electing Adejoh as her flagbearer.

Feelers from the masses indicates that Adejoh is the best bet for the Labour party to clinch governorship position in the state.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com