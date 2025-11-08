LP candidate Moghalu decries widespread vote-buying in Anambra election

George Moghalu, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the ongoing Anambra State election, has raised alarm over reports of rampant vote-buying in parts of the state.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday at his residence in Nnewi North Local Government Area, Moghalu expressed disappointment that the menace persisted despite the heavy deployment of security personnel for the election.

“The situation is scandalous and very embarrassing. The issue of vote-buying is no more a speculation. It happened very aggressively in the last by-election. This time around, I’ve been receiving reports of the same thing happening,” he said.

Moghalu urged security agencies to take immediate action against those involved, saying: “With the quantity of security personnel that has been brought into Anambra State for the purposes of this election, I expect that vote-buyers by now should have been caught and stopped.”

Describing the practice as “most unfortunate,” he warned that electoral corruption undermines democracy and deprives citizens of credible leadership.

“The worst form of corruption is electoral corruption. Because by electoral corruption, you put in office people who are not credible, people who are not qualified, people who should not hold responsible offices. At the end of the day, it is the people that suffer,” he added.

Despite his concerns, Moghalu said he remains confident about the outcome of the election, stressing that he had run a robust campaign and presented his plans clearly to the electorate.

“I’m very optimistic. I’ve done everything I should do according to the rules. I sleep peacefully. I watch everything play out. One of the things I present to the people is my experience, both in the public and private sectors. And I always ask people to verify who I am,” he said.

“Power belongs to God and He gives to whom He pleases. What we are doing is making ourselves available for the will of God to prevail.”