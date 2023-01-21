LP achieves 85% PU agents registration contrary to reports

By Tom Okpe

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country, the Labour Party, (LP) has rvealed that it achieved 85% registration of polling unit agents in the country with Nigeria’s Election umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) contrary to fake social media reports.

Senior Special Assistant on media to the Nationl Chairman of the Party, Ndi Kato made this revelation to journalists in in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to Kato, “the party having achieved 85% for the electoral process at the polling unit, the party is ready, full steam ahead, for the elections.”

The leadership of the party calls on all Nigerians to vote Peter Obi as the Presidential Candidate and all other Labour Party Aspirants to achieve a better Nigeria.

