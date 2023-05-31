Loye congratulates President Tinubu, on assumption into office

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Balogun of Ila-Orangun, Babatunde Loye, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu, on his assumption into office.

Loye, who is also a renowned philanthropist and a former governorship candidate in Osun State, urged the president and his vice, Kashim Shettima, to embrace what he described as “a government of inclusivity and national unity to yield democratic dividends.”

In a press statement he personally signed recently and made available to journalists, Loye expressed optimism that the new president will surpass all expectations.

“It behoves me to join the legion of well-wishers, nationally and internationally, to congratulate President Tinubu on his assumption into office. This is a direct pointer to the fact that patience, resilience and diligence will always pay off.

“Your excellency, you have navigated the rigour of a tough electioneering process and now it is time to face the business of governance.

“Every era in our history has had people step up to do the noble work necessary to make a lasting difference. You are both leaders who know their onions, and can deliver the dividends of democracy, entrench sustainable growth and effectively manage resources.

“I have no doubt in your ability and capacity to deliver in no distant time because your indelible prints on the success of today’s Lagos remain evergreen and can never be erased from the sand of time.

“I urge you to embrace a government of inclusivity which you are well known for. I wish you well Mr President,” Loye said.