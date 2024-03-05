Looting of foodstuff: Atiku warns on imminent disaster as Obi slams FG over Ukraine’s grains donation

By Tunde Opalana

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has warned the Federal Government of imminent disaster that may befall the country if proactive measures are not taken to ameliorate poverty and hunger ravaging the poor across the country.

Atiku’s sounded the warning in the backdrop of the growing cases of looting of foodstuff and other consumables by hungry and desperate Nigerians in different parts of the country.

Speaking through his Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, said the looting spree “is an early warning signal.”

In a telephone chat with our correspondent on Monday, Atiku said the nation is on pressure pot and disaster is imminent if something drastic is not done about poverty and hunger in the land.

READ ALSO: Group Commends Navy For Arresting Oil Thieves.

He said, “This is an early warning signal. The nation is on pressure pot and disaster is imminent if something drastic is not done.

“An adage says a hungry man or woman is an angry man or woman. This looting and scampering for food is an indicator that things have gone from bad to worse. The situation portends serious danger for the nation”.

On the looting of a government owned warehouse in Abuja on Sunday, Atiku said the policemen who witnessed the attack on the facility did nothing to stop the looters.

According to him, “Someone that lives in the vicinity of the warehouse that was looted in Abuja, told me that policemen who were around could not stop the looting. Rather, they advised the looters to be orderly to avert stampede.

“This most unfortunate, is that this government is insensitive to the level of hunger and penury, rather government officials display wastage.

“How do you explain a president traveling on official trip with two of his sons. Wasting public funds on non- state personalities.

“How do you explain the legislators, each buying vehicles worth N160 million when Nigerians are dying of hunger. Nigeria is on the precipe.

Also, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi slammed the federal government over the recent donation of grains by war-ravaged Ukraine.

The government of Ukraine recently donated 25,000 tonnes of wheat as emergency food assistance to about 1.3 million vulnerable Nigerians in the Northeast region.

Ukraine has been at the receiving end of a prolonged war with Russia since February 2022 and has continued to suffer large-scale devastation from Russian forces.

Obi, taking to his X handle on Monday, said it is disheartening that a war-hit nation like Ukraine is now donating food to Nigeria.

Obi said, “Despite the conflict, Ukraine feeds itself, and exports agricultural products worth over $ 25 billion, which is about the same value as our crude oil export earnings, and it serves as a strategic global food supplier, even providing aid to a peaceful yet unproductive Nigeria.

“To overcome this embarrassment, we must aggressively reorder our priorities by investing resources in productive sectors like agriculture. Addressing insecurity is crucial for farmers to return to their fields, enabling a productive manufacturing sector and supporting small businesses.

“In four to five years, this concerted effort can reverse the current trend, leading us toward a productive and New Nigeria that I believe is possible and within reach.”

Similarly, the leadership of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), charged the federal government to put in more efforts to stem the acute food shortage in the country to avert “unimaginable Armageddon.”

The party said it was taken aback by the recent looting of warehouses and vehicles transporting food items by hungry Nigerians.

The PRP’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, said if the ugly situation is not put under control, the government may find it difficult to contain pending mass protest and civil unrest.

Ishak said the recent reports of looting of trucks carrying food items on highways and cities are warning signals of a looming anarchy and turmoil which Nigeria faces in the foreseeable future if drastic measures are not taken to address cost of living crisis facing majority of Nigerian citizens.

He said, “The most recent of these reported incidents happened last Friday in Dogarawa, a suburb of Zaria in Kaduna State where residents looted cartons of spaghetti from a parked truck of BUA company. Such a behaviour viewed from any angle is simply criminal, wrong, and need be addressed squarely.

“Yes, there is hunger and hardship in the land. Yes, there is poverty in the land, and the ruling elite have weaponised poverty, which has made citizens trade their votes for a pack or two of spaghetti as we saw in last year’s elections.

“Despite these, we in the Peoples Redemption Party caution the ordinary Nigerians not to allow their weaponisation of poverty make us criminals to the extent that we loot what does not belong to us.

“The PRP expresses its deep concern over the escalating prices of essential commodities, which have made life unbearable for the masses if not most Nigerians. We therefore call upon our industrialists such as BUA whose truck was looted to exercise empathy and reason by taking immediate steps to bring down the prices of these goods. It is crucial for businessmen to understand their role in society and prioritise the welfare of the people in their dealings.

“Afterall the dollar price which has been used as an excuse to hike prices has come down and yet the market has not seen immediate downward review of prices, though we witness immediate upward review of prices, once the cost of dollar goes up.”

The PRP urged government at all tiers to promptly implement policies and interventions that will alleviate the suffering of the masses.

“This includes addressing food inflation, creating employment opportunities, and ensuring equitable distribution of the palliative resources which we have seen a few states done, but most are simply pocketing the additional resouces that have come their way from both petrol subsidy removal and merger of exchange rates.

“The PRP believes that the looting incident in Zaria is a symptom of a larger problem that requires collective effort and commitment from all stakeholders, inclusive of our industrialists and the business community. We call for a concerted effort to tackle the root causes of such incidents and to work towards a more just and inclusive society.

“As a political party dedicated to the principles of fairness, justice, and progress, the PRP remains committed to advocating for the rights and well-being of all Nigerians,” the party said.

The PRP called for unity, understanding and responsible action from every citizen and institution in addressing the challenges facing the nation.