Lombardy Partners with FCTA on Vocational Training, Agriculture

The President of the Lombardy Regional Government in Italy, Attilio Fontana, has pledged to collaborate with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to strengthen vocational education and modernize agriculture in Abuja.

During a meeting in Milan with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Fontana announced plans to establish a vocational training center in Abuja and facilitate training opportunities for Abuja youths in Lombardy. He also emphasized a commitment to supporting modern farming technologies in Nigeria’s capital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, highlighting extensive discussions between Wike and Fontana on agribusiness and vocational education partnerships.

Expressing gratitude for the collaboration, Wike stated, “We had meetings with your country’s ambassador in Nigeria where we discussed exchanging ideas and partnering with the Lombardy Region. We are aware of your strengths in agriculture and vocational education, and we seek partnerships in these areas to attract investors and enhance skills training, particularly in ICT.”

Wike further noted that Abuja possesses over 800,000 hectares of land, with 274,000 hectares designated for agricultural development. He emphasized that expanding agro-business and vocational training would promote self-employment and reduce crime among youths.

President Fontana affirmed Lombardy’s commitment, stating, “Lombardy is strong in industry, battery manufacturing, agriculture, and education. Over 30% of Italy’s technical education is based here, and we are willing to collaborate on vocational training and education.”

In response to Wike’s inquiry on the next steps, Fontana assured that an immediate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be drafted and reviewed for prompt implementation. He also confirmed that his team would work closely with the FCTA to identify priority areas in agriculture and vocational education.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including FCT Mandate Secretaries for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, and Agriculture and Rural Development, Lawan Geidam. The partnership aims to boost technical education, job creation, and agricultural development in the FCT.