Lolade Okusanya: Phobia for marriage made me dump 3 suitors

Delectable screen goddess, Lolade Okusanya, has revealed that fear for marriage has led to three break-ups with her fiancés’ whenever she felt they were about proposing. She said that anytime it was obvious the relationship was heading for marriage, she will pull out of it with no serious excuse because of her fear for marriage.

According to Okusanya, her actions were never meant to hurt anyone nor is she proud of her actions.

Okusanya made this revelation in an interview with media personality Debbie Shokoya. She added that she has been lucky in all her relationships, as the men in her life have always wanted to take her down the aisle, but fear of the unknown in marriage has always made her to say no.

READ ALSO: ConnectAfrobeats unveils platform to unite Afrobeats…

According to Okusanya, “Nobody has ever broken up with me; I broke up with all my exes. I ’m not proud of it.

“The three relationships were all closed to marriage when I broke up with all of them. I was scared of marriage at that time. I have never dated a guy that didn’t want to marry me’’, she said