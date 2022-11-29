Local detergent firm makes 100 brands transforming Africa list

By Godwin Anyebe

Peace Legend Awards, an apex event organised by animation, has recognised the WAW brand as one of the 100 brands that are transforming Africa, based on its continuous impact and investment in improving the continent.

The WAW detergent is a unique, bold multipurpose laundry care brand from the stable of Henkel Nigeria. It leaves laundry smelling fresh and amazingly clean, which is why it is called the WAW Effect. Over the years, the brand has taken deliberate steps in supporting young talents in their development, giving them the extra confidence boost to be amazing in their chosen parts.

Peace Legend Awards is an apex event, focused on rewarding, acknowledging and celebrating great personalities and brands that have helped to shape and build the new African narrative. The organisers also recognize brands that promote peace, create employment and support the sparse development of S. M. E, while encouraging future entrepreneurs.

In her short speech, the Public Relations Officer, Peace Legend Awards, Ms. Phebe Austin said the Peace Legend team have, over time, studied WAW in its incredible efforts in youth talent development in Nigeria. Therefore, the team unanimously agreed that the brand deserves an award for its youth-focused activities.

In response, Rajat Kapur, Henkel Nigeria Chairman and Managing Director, thanked the management of Peace Legend Awards for finding the WAW brand worthy of recognition.

He said the brand would not rest on oars but would continue to support and celebrate young talents in Nigeria, especially the vibrant youths for their boldness, unique talents, resilience and can-do spirit.

In his words, “We are, indeed, grateful for this recognition, and we do not take this for granted. This award is a challenge for us to keep building on the standard of the brand.

“As a specially formulated laundry and homecare product, WAW has grown a bond between women and self-care in terms of cleanliness and the confidence it brings. It combines the premium German expertise with the richest Nigerian knowledge to provide the best quality products to Nigerian consumers who care about their laundry and house,” he said.

