‘Listening government’ — Wike hails Tinubu as work begins on Abuja access road

Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has said President Bola Tinubu approved the construction of a seven-kilometre access road to Tunga Madaki after residents complained of neglect despite ceding their land for the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Flagging off the project on Monday, Wike said the road, which includes a four-span bridge, would connect Bill Clinton Drive to Tunga Madaki and link eight other communities. He said the project would be completed in time for the third anniversary of Tinubu’s administration.

“It is quite unfair that they released their land for a second runway, but yet they have no access to even go to the airport? It does not make sense,” Wike said.

“Of course, you know that because aviation also has to do with security, I had to take this matter to Mr. President, and Mr. President said, whatever the settlement ask for, give it to them.”

The minister described the road as a fulfillment of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“Today, the 29th of September 2025, we are here to the glory of God and to fulfill the promise made by Mr. President to the people of Tunga Madaki settlement. This is the essence of the whole thing about the Renewed Hope agenda,” he said.

Wike said this was the first time the community had been prioritised by government.

“My dear good people of Tunga Madaki, this is a government for the first time in your life, for the first time you have come to a government and the government said, what you are looking for, the only request you have made, which is a reasonable request, we must have to attend to you.

“Today we are attending to you. What does it show? It shows you the government of Mr. President is a listening government. It’s a government that cares for the people. It’s a government that made promise and fulfilled the promise made.”

Wike also used the occasion to ask the residents to back Hon. Maikalangu, chairman of the area council, whom he credited for constantly reminding him of the community’s plight.

“So, my dear people of Tunga Madaki, I have handed over Maikalangu to you. When the election will be held in February, by June, Mr. President will be here to inaugurate this road, and then we will all dance, and dance, and then Mr. Maikalangu will come and do the needful after the election in February 2026,” he said.