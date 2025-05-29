Lightspeed debuts West Africa’s first 12-metre water projection show in Lagos

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Lightspeed, the creative-tech studio founded by Adedotun Olateru-Olagbegi, successfully launched Nigeria’s first large-scale Water Projection Mapping installation at LASWA in Falomo, Lagos.

By fusing light, water and narrative, this landmark showcase transformed a towering water screen into a dynamic canvas, bringing motion graphics and audio-visual storytelling to life.

Hosted at the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) venue in Falomo, the event drew members of top agencies alongside industry leaders and creative innovators. Guests were immersed in sweeping projections that danced across a 12-metre-high water curtain, demonstrating Lightspeed’s vision for the future of outdoor entertainment.

Founder of Lightspeed, Olateru-Olagbegi, said: “This launch marked a new frontier in experiential storytelling. We’ve shown what’s possible when imagination meets innovation—right here in Nigeria.”

With this successful debut, Lighspeed’s water projection mapping technology is poised to revolutionise visual entertainment across West Africa, offering bespoke solutions for cultural festivals, brand activations, concerts and corporate events.

Highlights of the event include a 12-metre-high water curtain serving as the projection surface, custom-composed soundscapes perfectly synchronised with each visual sequence and live demonstrations of real-time mapping adjustments, showcasing unmatched versatility.