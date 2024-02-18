Lightning open Netball Super League defence with win

Loughborough Lightning opened their Netball Super League (NSL) title defence with a 63-50 win against Surrey Storm.

The champions held a slender two-point lead at half-time but made their dominance count in the second half.

Bella Baylis, who replaced Lightning captain Nat Panagarry in the second quarter, was named player of the match.

READ ALSO: Resign now if Nigeria’s problems overwhelm you..

“She was awesome, I’m really proud of her performance today,” said Lightning coach Vic Burgess.

With all ten teams in action at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on the opening day of the season, it was Severn Stars who got the action under way with a 57-41 win against Leeds Rhinos.

Five-time winners Team Bath narrowly beat Strathclyde Sirens 53-49 while Manchester Thunder, semi-finalists in 2023, beat London Pulse 56-40.

In the final game of the day, Emma Thacker scored 24 goals including a last-minute equaliser as Saracens Mavericks drew 48-48 with Cardiff Dragons.

The BBC’s coverage of the Super League starts on 24 February, when champions Loughborough face Team Bath.

Matches will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app as well as on demand