Light-up project beams on S/East

By Chinelo Ude

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima on Monday flagged off the Light-Up Nigeria project in Enugu as part of the federal government’s efforts to improve energy supply to industrial clusters in the South East region.

The project was organised by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) in collaboration with its partners.

The vice president while launching the project described it as a transformation journey and renewal of hope for industrialists and investors in the region.

He emphasised that the light-up project is dear to President Bola Tinubu, assuring the determination of the administration to improve the acceleration of power supply to in­dustrial clusters in the South East.

He assured that the project was doable and called on all stakeholders to join hands and ensure the success of the project.

“The long-awaited solution to epileptic power supply is finally here and this project will help to stabilize Nigeria because if there is no power there can’t be industrialization.

“The economic fortune of Nigeria remains the critical concern of President Tinubu as we believe that if the power sector works, Nigeria works too, so we must make the project work and make south East work”.

“Power is the sine qua non to the industrial revolution. 87 million people are living in the South East. If South East works, Nigeria will work. The little power they are getting must be sustained”, Shettima said.

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, speaking during the launching, said the project signals a new dawn for power and industrialisation of the South East region, adding that other sectors would fall in place once the power challenge is fixed.

Mbah commended the Federal Government and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) for coming up with the project to ramp up power supply to industrial clusters in the South East. He enjoined industrialists in the region to key in fully and take advantage of the initiative to remove any bottlenecks faced regarding power availability.

The governor said the Light-up Nigeria Project aligned with his administration’s disruptive approach to governance underpinned by thinking outside the box.

He pledged his government’s continued support to industrialists and other private investors across the state to complement the undeniable boost that the Light-up Nigeria Project would bring.

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo suggested that the Federal Government should put Gas on the Concurrent List just as the Electricity supply was moved from the Exclusive List to the Concurrent List.

“Gas should be moved from the Exclusive List to the Concurrent List. Anambra State has an abundance of Gas deposits,” he said.

Soludo pointed out that the Anambra is an industrial hub of the Southeast but that without power, they cannot do anything.

In his contribution, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State lamented the power state of electricity distribution in the South East, pointing out that, “59 per cent of industrial in the South East are going down because of power.”

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, while speaking at the occasion lamented that vandalism of electricity installations impeded the power distribution in the South East.

He said that they find it difficult to install transformers and substations. “We find it difficult to install our power transmission stations,” Adelabu said.