Light House Pictures, Anthill Studios to release ‘Beast of Two Worlds’ this Easter

Executive producer and Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, in partnership with Anthill Studios, is set to bring another epic blockbuster, Beast of Two Worlds (AJAKAJU) to be released in cinemas this Easter.

Beast of Two Worlds looks at the life of a desperate king facing banishment due to his three wives’ inability to produce a son, he takes a new wife from another world who promises him an heir but her arrival brings unforeseen chaos to the kingdom forcing the king to confront his fears and fight to secure his dynasty future.

The cast for the movie includes Odunlade Adekola, Eniola Ajao, Sola Sobowale, Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Akintola, Fathia Balogun, Ibrahim Chatta, amongst others.

“Beast of Two Worlds is a twist on the Epic narrative and it has a strong moral value and lesson to take home, it’s a movie that was made with so much love and passion and I’m sure the Nigerian audience would love it.”

“Anthill Studios is a company that knows their stuff, I fell in love with their commitment to the love of films, their contagious energy always to want to tell stories their way and when I made Beast of Two Worlds there was no one better suited to partner with than Anthill Studios, I mean its evident in their past works,” says Eniola Ajao, who is the executive producer of the movie.

Anthill Studios has been praised by the public to be the industry JUGGERNAUT of Epic movies after their Cinema blockbuster “KING OF THIEVES” which took the Nigerian audience by storm and later on went on to hold the no 1 spot on Prime Video for 3 consecutive months. They later crossed the pond to Netflix with “JAGUN JAGUN” which is sitting in the top 10 non-English speaking movies of all time on the platform with the likes of Squid Game.

Set to be an Easter blockbuster, Beast of Two Worlds by Anthill Studios and Eniola Ajao of LightHouse Pictures is slated for a nationwide release in cinemas on March 29, 2024.