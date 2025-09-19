Lifting Fubara’s suspension not worth celebration – Atiku

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the lifting the suspension on the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and members of the state House of Assembly is not worth celebrating.

On March 18, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers following the prolonged political standoff between Fubara and members of the House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He subsequently suspended the governor, his deputy, Ngozi Odu; and lawmakers for six months and installed a sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), to manage the state’s affairs.

The decision sparked widespread controversy, with critics accusing the president of breaching the Constitution.

However, others hailed the move as a necessary and pragmatic step.