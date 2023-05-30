Life and times of Nigerian media mogul, Raymond Dokpesi

…Tributes and his final moments

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE & TUNDE OPALANA

Founder of DAAR Communications (owners of AIT and Raypower FM media platforms), High Chief Raymond Dokpesi has died at the age of 71.

Dokpesi, who was also a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), died on Monday in Abuja.

His death was confirmed by his son, Raymond (Jnr).

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023.

“High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community.

“His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.”

Born October 25, 1951 in Ibadan, the late Dokpesi hailed from Agenebode, Edo state. He started his early schooling with Loyola College, Ibadan, after which he joined the Immaculate Conception College (ICC), Benin city where he was the pioneer member of Ozolua Play house, a dance/drama group. He began his undergraduate studies at the University of Benin but completed his studies in University of Gdansk, Poland where he earned his Doctorate degree in Marine Engineering.

Dokpesi started his career as the personal assistant to Alhaji Bamaga Tukur, one of the general managers of the Nigerian Ports Authority. He also served as a civil servant in the Federal Ministry of Transport under Alhaji Umaru Dikko and General Garba Wushishi. The association of Raymond Dokpesi with the likes of the Tukurs and the late Abiola, resulted in the birth of first indigenous Shipping Line in Africa, African Ocean Lines (AOL), in the 1980s.

Although the business did not last long, it contributed a great deal to the Nigerian shipping Industry as it helped formulate the Nigerian shipping act Decree 1986 which stated the sharing formula 40:20:20 for cargo between developed and developing countries.

In the early 1990s, as a result of the historic National Broadcasting Commission decree, the Head of State then, General Ibrahim Babangida, issued a decree allowing private broadcasting in Nigeria.

In 1994, Dokpesi launched the first Nigerian private FM radio station, RayPower. Two years later, he launched Africa Independent Television (AIT); paving the way for the likes of Galaxy TV, Silverbird TV, MBI television, Rhythm FM and a host of others.

In 2003, AIT launched its signals in the United States. Presently, AIT is received in America, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe-wide on the Hotbird satellite as well as countries within Africa.

Dokpesi once revealed in an interview that polygamy was one of his greatest regrets in life.

… I’ve lost a friend and brother – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the passing of the founder of Africa Independent Television, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Atiku, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, notes that the late Dokpesi was a trailblazer who reshaped the Nigerian business landscape in every sphere of his endeavour.

According to the statement, “Ezemo, as we fondly called, was an enigmatic business personality, a news maker in life and, sadly, even in death.”

Atiku’s immediate reaction to the news of Dokpesi’s death is an expression of grief and shock, saying: “Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God! I am in a state of shock! As we say in Islam: from God we came, and to Him, we return. I am in prayers and will continue in prayers! My everlasting and deepest condolences to the Raymond Dokpesi family. May God forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest. Ezemo, not on a date like this should you leave us!”

According to the statement, Dokpesi entered the corporate landscape at a relatively young age, proving the merit of his creativity with distinction.

The former Vice President said that he enjoyed a close-knit relationship with the late Dokpesi, and the news of his death came to him with a rude shock. “Ezemo was my friend, brother, counsellor, and associate, all rolled into one. He was honest, detribalised, loyal, and supremely hard working. Once committed to a cause, he will see it to a conclusion.”

He prays for his immediate family to have the fortitude to bear the loss of a patriarch. He also expressed his deepest condolences to the management and staff of AIT, the PDP, Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, and the people and government of Edo State over the loss of an impactful patriot.

His eldest son and Chairman, DAAR Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi (JNR) on behalf of the family confirmed his demise in a statement yesterday afternoon.

The statement read “with immense grief and deep sadness, the Dokpesi family regrets to announce the passing of their great leader, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, Ph.D, (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom).

“The sad incident occurred on Monday May 29, at about 2:30pm, at an Abuja hospital where he was admitted after taking ill.

“As a family, it is a loss that is almost impossible to come to terms with, and it is a grief collectively shared by the board and staff of DAAR Communications Plc, which he founded over two decades ago.

“Dokpesi was a well accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community.

“But more importantly, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, a friend and mentor to many.

“He leaves behind a legacy which generations now, and those after him will be proud of.

“We remain deeply grateful and comforted by the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch.”

He added that further details on the funeral arrangements will be released in due course.

