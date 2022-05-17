Life and success story of Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel, CEO Xtra Brides Lagos

Within two years, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel shot straight to the top of her profession as a celebrated fashion designer with Xtra Brides Lagos (XBL), a fashion label that has become the rave among celebrities.

The popularity of the label has made the Abeokuta, Ogun State-born CEO an example of a young successful entrepreneur that epitomises the Nigerian can-do spirit.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Xtra Brides Lagos CEO disclosed: “I was born the first child of four children in a Christian family.

I had my education at St Louis Girls Secondary School and my tertiary education at Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State. Thereafter, I did my mandatory National Youth Service in a law firm.”

According to her, her achievement is not “an overnight success.”

Said she: “As a young girl, I had a dream of being the number one couture designer in Africa because I was fascinated by exquisite clothing even at a young age.”

Still recounting her odyssey into the fashion world, she narrated:

“I have always had a fascinating passion for fashion as I was used to pointing out errors in outfits worn on TV at a very young age.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests accountant-general over alleged N80bn…

For every dress I see, rather than look away, I’d find myself looking for missing pieces in the design, and assessing it for what could have been added or removed to make it perfect.”

She also recalled taking a concrete step towards her ambition while she was still an undergraduate.

“I started a brand called Jacket Plus in my first year at the university. All I was doing then were Ankara jackets and tops which were sold for N3,000,” she recounted.

After graduation, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel consolidated her talent by proceeding to fashion school in Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos and subsequently furthered her training in Paris, France, in 2019.

Xtra Brides Lagos, which she founded in 2020 took off to a flying start and has become the rave among A-list celebrities including the likes of Tiwa Savage, Ini Edo and Funke Akindele-Bello.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...