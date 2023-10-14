LG Boss distributes over 50,000 notebooks to schools in Ethiope West

By Nosa Akenzua

The Chairman of Ethiope West Local Government Council, Hon. Oghenedoro Owoso, has distributed over 50,000 notebooks to public primary schools in the local government area of Delta State to cushion the effect of the present economic realities on parents.

While giving out the notebooks to the various head teachers to take to the pupils in their respective schools at the council secretariat, the chairman said he decided to assist the parents and the children, not only for them to feel the impact of his administration, but to cushion the biting realities of the harsh economic realities in the country.

The Chief Inspector of Education in Ethiope West, Egere, represented by Mrs Udi Anighoro, lauded the council chairman for the show of love, praying for a second tenure for the Owoso led administration.

Also speaking, Mrs Edoso Christy, Leader of the Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria, Ethiope West Chapter, noted that the gesture was unique.

Other head teachers who spoke to newsmen stated that Owoso was a leader who felt the pulse of his people and decided to assist, adding that he had the attributes of a good leader.

Meanwhile, The Chairman of Ika South Local Government Council, Hon. Sunday Tatabuzogwu, has reiterated the need for Ika people in the diaspora to come home and develop their homesteads.

Hon. Tatabuzogwu stated this when members of the Ika Children in Diaspora, led by Mr. Isioma Isoko, paid him a courtesy visit at the council secretariat, Agbor, Headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“I want to sincerely appreciate you all for your philanthropist gestures to the less privileged around us. I have heard of how you have empowered some individuals,” he stated.

According to him, “although, Ika Nation has witnessed tremendous development, it is important for Ika sons and daughters to continue to come and develop their home towns and villages.”

He urged them to join in the fight against moral decadence in the society, saying “we must do everything within our capacity to curb indecency, cultism and drug abuse that are destroying our youths gradually.”

While saying that politics was an avenue to do God’s work, he urged members of the group to continue to contribute their quotas towards societal advancement.

Speaking, Mr. Isoko disclosed that the visit was to felicitate the council boss on his achievements in office so far and to share the vision of the association as well as to inform him of the forthcoming 5th anniversary of the association, scheduled to hold in December this year.

