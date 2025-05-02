LG Autonomy sacrosanct in Kogi, says Auditor-General for LG

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

Kogi State Government has assured Local Government chairmen in the state of its preparedness towards the full implementation of autonomy for that tier.

The Auditor General for Local Government, Hon Yakubu Siyaka Adebenege gave the assurance in his address during the just concluded induction course for local government officials and finance/administrative staff in the state.

Hon Adabenege, who is popularly known as Fancy, stressed that the government of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is fully committed to realising the objectives contained in the letters of local government autonomy in all Local Governments Areas and ensure its strategic role as the tier closest to the grassroots was realized.

According to the Auditor General, the present administration’s desire is to ensure every segment of the government functions efficiently for the growth of the entire state, noting that capacity building was key to ensuring that innovations necessary for 21st century growth were brought into the state, hence the induction programme.

He therefore urged participants to effectively implement all that they had been taught at the induction course to justify the huge resources Government invested into its realization.

The three-day induction course, which concluded with the presentation by resource person Mr Emmanuel Onimisi Ajinomoh on “Effective Documentation for Audit and Accountability Purpose,” was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade.

Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade, in her goodwill message, congratulated the participants on the opportunity to be trained, and commended the Office of the Auditor General for Local Government for putting together the programme.

She emphasised that the training would enrich their CVs and give them an edge if utilised properly, urging them to inculcate the habit of proper documentation, secrecy in documentation, and other relevant knowledge gained from the training.

The induction course, which had in attendance the 21 Local Government Chairmen and their Vice Chairmen, 303 Ward Legislators, Councillors, 21 Directors of Local Government, 21 Local Government Treasurers, top administrative personnel from local government commissions, and financial staff from the Office of the Auditor General for Local Government, featured insightful presentations.

It included papers delivered by Dr Samuel Oguche, on “The Legislature in Local Government Administrations” and “Local Government Autonomy in Nigeria, Challenges and Benefits,” as well as a presentation by Financial expert John Niyi Olanrewaju, PhD, on “Public Financial Management in Nigerian Local Government.”

The participants, including the State Secretary to the Government, passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s leadership qualities and urged him to lead beyond 2027.