LG Autonomy: Comply with Supreme Court verdict, Senate tells Govs

.Warns Govs not to tamper with allocations to 774 councils

.NASS will alter any aspect of our constitution to ensure full autonomy for local govt administration-Akpabio

By Tunde Opalana

The Senate on Wednesday reiterated its support for local government autonomy but strictly warned the 36 state governors not to tamper with allocations to the 774 councils from the Federation Accounts.

Senate President, who made the pronouncement after a forced 90 minutes executive session propelled by a rowdy plenary over debate on local government autonomy, on Wednesday, said the Senate “stands solidly behind the Supreme Court judgement and pronouncement on the local government autonomy”.

Trouble arose on the enforceability of Financial Autonomy granted the 774 Local Government Councils across the country by the Supreme Court in August this year.

READ ALSO: DSS’ Ajayi: Quiet Impact, Stealth Mode

Senator Tony Nwoye (LP Anambra North) had at commencement of plenary, rose through orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing rules, to move motion on alleged move by some state governments to circumvent implementation of the judgement through counter laws from their respective state House of Assembly.

Nwoye, before the Senate ran into confusion over the matter, informed the Senate that nine other Senators were co – sponsored of the motion.

He specifically alleged that some State Governors are already using their House of Assembly to enact laws that would mandate respective local government councils in their states to remit monies into State/Local Government Joint Account ruled against by the Supreme Court.

READ ALSO: DSS’ Ajayi: Quiet Impact, Stealth Mode

But immediately after his presentation which contained six prayers for enforcement of the judgement and seconded by Senator Osita Izunaso (APC Imo West), Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP Kebbi Central), raised a constitutional point of order for stoppage of debate on the motion.

Adamu Aliero cited section 287 of the 1999 Constitution that makes Supreme Court Judgement enforceable across the country, to urge the Senate not to over-flog the issue.

“Supreme Court judgement is enforceable across the country. There is no need for us to be debating anything that has to do with it here “, he said.

In aligning with Senator Aliero, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio threw additional spanner at the motion, by calling the attention of Senators to section 162 sub section 6 of the 1999 constitution.

The Section, according to Akpabio, created the State/Local Government Joint Account, which has to be amended in paving way for full implementation of the Supreme Court Judgement.

“I think what we need to do is to carry out required amendments of certain provisions of the constitution as far as local governments autonomy is concerned”, he said.

But before taking final decision on the motion, the sponsor, Senator Nwoye hurriedly raised order 42 of the Senate Standing rules for personal explanation on the motion and at the same time, Senator Abdulrahman Summaila Kawu (NNPP Kano South) raised similar point of order.

The simultaneous points of Order brought confusion into the session with many senators rushing to the Senate President for personal consultation, which eventually made the Senate go into emergency closed door session at exactly 12: 46pm.

Coming back from the executive session at exactly 2:15pm, the Senate President said: “We have looked at the motion and saw that some of the prayers would conflict with the exiting positions within the constitution.

“Because we believe strongly that if any legacy that this administration will live behind, it is the legacy of sanitising the local government by ensuring that the local government funds are fully utilised for the benefits of rural people.”

Two prayers approved by the senators during the close door session and moved during plenary by Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin (Kano North) were:

“Urge all states and local governments to immediately and fully comply with the recent Supreme Court judgement on utilisation of funds accrued to all local governments in Nigeria.

“That the senate ensures alterations to relevant provisions of the constitution to provide full autonomy to local governments in Nigeria”.

Akpabio’s remarks after the Senate approved the two amended prayers”.

Akpabio finally said: “Let me thank my colleagues for all their contributions and thank Distinguished Senator Tony Nwoye who brought out the motion on attempt to circumvent the ruling of the Supreme Court for their contributions and to assure you that the national assembly will alter any aspect of our constitution and amend any section of our laws to ensure full autonomy for local government administration in Nigeria”.