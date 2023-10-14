Let peace prevail in Delta, Oborewori ‘s aide tells Ijaw communities

By Nosa Akenzua

Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, Senior Political Adviser (SPOLAD) to Governor Oborevwori of Delta State, has called on the Ijaws in the state, particularly those of the Egbema Kingdom, to remain calm and peaceful, promising that the state government will look into their political and developmental challenges.

Rt. Hon. Solomon made this known when leaders and members of the Egbema Youth Political Forum paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba at the weekend

“I am pleased with your timely visit. The issues in Egbema require attention,” he said and commended them for putting themselves together to agitate for their political destiny.

He observed that the ongoing struggle for leadership in Warri North Local Government Council should be done carefully without resulting to carrying of arms.

He advised the forum to consult widely with various leaders, including Chief E. K. Clark, among others.

He assured the delegation that their request would be communicated to the appropriate quarters for attention.

Earlier, the Chairman of the forum, Barrister Ebigbagha Baidi, said the visit was to congratulate the governor of the state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, over the verdicts of the governorship tribunal and the Supreme Court that reaffirmed him as the state governor.

Barrister Ebigbagha said since the creation of the Warri North Local Government Council in 1991, the Ijaws had not produced the Council Chairman.

“This resulted in ethnic crisis that was swiftly resolved through the intervention of the immediate past state government that led to the emergence of an Ijaw, Honourable (Capt) Smart Yomi Asekutu, as the council chairman in 2021,” he added.

Barrister Ebigbagha stated that since the inception of the state, no Egbema son or daughter had been elected to represent the Warri Federal or State Constituency, adding that with the recent appointments, Egbema Kingdom was also left out.

He appealed passionately to the state governor to consider their son, Hon.Capt. Smart Yomi Asekutu for a second term in office, and other positions for appointment of sons and daughters of Egbema Kingdom in the state government.

Meanwhile, Delta State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Chairman of the Delta CARES Steering Committee, Mr. Sunny Ekedayen, has said the present Administration of Governor Oborevwori is doing its best to pull Deltans away from poverty.

The commissioner stated this in his office in Asaba while receiving a team of officials from the Federal CARES Support Unit of the NG-CARES Programme on a Pre Mid Term Review visit on the activities of Nigeria CARES in the state.

Mr Ekedayen assured the team of the needed support to do a thorough job in the state.

He disclosed that the state governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborewori, was very familiar with the programme and was doing his best to eradicate poverty in Delta State.

The Secretary of the State CARES Steering Committee and Coordinator of the Delta CARES Programme, Lady (Dr.) Patience Ogbewe, who gave a detailed explanation of the activities of the programme in the state, said the state government had impacted on numerous lives through the CARES intervention.

Earlier, the team Leader, a Senior Environmental Safeguard Specialist from the Federal CARES Support Unit, Mr Edebeatu Chetachi, explained that they came to prepare the state for the Mid-Term Review exericse which would take place later.

He revealed that the team was in the state to also appraise the implementation of the programme and assist in improving on its activities for beneficiaries and the state.

