Lessons through a child’s eyes

The history left behind by the 30-month long conflict, Nigerian-Biafran War, has continued to resonate, 5 decades after. The literary world welcomes a news perspective by Chudy Otigba, ‘I Remember The Nigerian-Biafran War’.

BY NGOZI EMEDOLIBE

Many do not know why the Nigerian-Biafran War will remain one of the most peculiar conflicts in modern history.

For the records, it happened at an auspicious time in modern history of Africa.

Rising from the realities of the destruction that marked World War 2, the civil war in Nigeria, suddenly heralded the first bloody conflict that would be beamed to the homes of people in the western world at a time televisions were emerging as a part of life.

In the midst of all these, the genocidal nature of the conflict made it a big issue, as the world lay bare on her atrocious definition of justice, human rights and propaganda.

So many writers have hit a great chunk of success by reliving these memories, so it is understandable to appreciate why Chudy Otigba would want to travel this seemingly well-traversed pathway.

But in reality, the space is open for more accounts, especially ones with refreshing perspectives like his.

Aptly titled: ‘I Remember The Nigerian-Biafran War’, Otigba’s book, comes from the fecund memories of a 6 year old child, who was caught up in a conflict he never bargained to be part of. Coming at this unique period when the world is mired in two conflicts: Russia-Ukraine and the ongoing Israeli-Hamas crisis, makes the bock a timely affair.

Stretching on over 280 pages, Otigba took time out to entertain the reader with the story of his life in a manner that is reminiscent of Chinua Achebe’s ‘There Was A Country’. Readers of this book will appreciate his dexterity in narrative literature. He has a grasp of the art, and does it in a simple language that does not bore one, even when it looks as if he is veering off his subject.

Bringing in all the elements of story-telling, one will notice in his book that he has a profound memory, remembering those who affected his life even as a six year old boy, living in a conflict-riddled era.

His descriptions are absolute and confirm that he writes from the point of passion- passion for his art and his subject.

His book has so many highpoints indeed, which include simplicity, cover design that will appeal to younger readers, and his theme amongst others. Despite all these, Otigba showed frailty in not thoroughly researching his facts.

A historical narrative must not show any lapse in terms of factuality. One of such is describing the musician behind the song ‘Ije Enu’ as Celestine Chukwu, instead of Celestine Ukwu amongst others. This is little in works of fiction but not in the kind of field Otigba is playing.

This book, against all odds, will enrich the literature surrounding the war in Nigeria, and must be commended for stressing the obvious that war is bad in its entirety.

QUOTE:

