Lent/Ramadan: DSS cautions Nigerians of impending IED attacks

BY ORIAKU IJELE

In the light of repeated security breaches, afflicting the country, the Department of State Services, DSS has cautioned Nigerians of impending attacks with Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, especially as the two major religions observe their fasting.

In an advisory issued on Friday, DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, urged Nigerians to be vigilant against public dangers. While felicitating the Muslim faithful on the commencement of Ramadan and the Christians for the Lent period, Afunanya called on the citizens to report any strange activities or movements to the security agencies.

“Residents are advised to remain vigilant against public dangers especially Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs),” the statement read.

“Also, the general public is urged to stay informed about potential threats; avoid crowded or suspicious areas and report to relevant security agencies any strange objects, activities, and movements of hostile elements.”

The secret police spokesman further said, “Accordingly, the Management extends its heartfelt felicitations for peace, unity, and harmony to adherents of these faiths. The DSS recognises the significance of these sacred rites and enjoins worshipers to promote understanding, compassion, and respect for one another during and after the exercises.

“It appeals to stakeholders to refrain from economic exploitation, sabotage, or profiteering during these important obligations. This is more so that illegal practices such as price gouging or unethical marketing tactics are ungodly; violate fairness and can undermine the true essence of the holy events.

“As believers, it is incumbent upon us to uphold good standards and ensure that everyone can observe the religious duties with ease and dignity. Furthermore, the Service encourages clerics and religious leaders to uphold empathy as well as prioritise cooperation and conflict prevention beyond the periods under reference.

“Similarly, the media is encouraged to utilise their platforms to foster informed and accurate engagements that (can) enhance the achievement of national security objectives and interests.

“In the same vein, the Service calls for tolerance, bonds of brotherhood, dialogue and peaceful coexistence among the populace. Overall, the Service recommits to provision of strategic intelligence to other sister agencies in order to achieve a safe and secure country.

“As we undertake these spiritual journeys in the Lenten and Ramadan periods, let us remember to love and share the values that unite us. Let us reaffirm our commitment to the values of mercy, tolerance, forgiveness, being our brother’s keepers among others and by these, advance a more inclusive and equitable society for us all.”