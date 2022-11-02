Lekki Port to create 200,000 job opportunities, unlock Nigeria’s economic potential

By Joy Obakeye

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the Lekki Deep Sea Port can create over 200,000 job opportunities, boosting revenue and assisting Nigeria in attaining commercial benefits as channels that will unlock the country’s economic potential.

The governor disclosed this in Lagos at a recent ceremony marking the completion of the Lekki Deep Sea Port construction, where he assured that more support facilities including the proposed Lekki Airport, six-lane highway, and others will receive expedited attention.

According to the Governor, roads leading to and from the port will keep receiving attention for the evacuation of cargo. Sanwo Olu pleaded with the host communities around the port to work on the removal of shanties that could impede the planned road construction while reassuring that his administration will liaise closely with the road contractors for speedy commencement and completion.

He stressed that Lagos is proud to be the host of one of the most modern ports in West Africa making the state a 21st-century economy in line with the vision of greater Lagos.

The Governor identified over 200,000 job opportunities, boosting Lagos State revenue and assisting Nigeria in attaining her full commercial benefits as channels that will unlock the country’s economic potential

The Governor said more investments are coming into the neighbourhood, hospitable to attract similar facilities. The port which was constructed by China Habour Construction Company within a record period of 27 months had 350 Chinese and 1500 Nigerians. The Chinese Harbour Construction Company (CHEC), has completed the construction of the $1.5billion Lekki deep seaport.

The construction firm, however, handed over the port to its promoters, Tolaram group, in Lagos. “When the presidential commissioning takes place, and the port becomes fully operational, there is no doubt that Lekki Deep Sea Port will contribute immensely to the growth of the Nigerian economy, creating about 170,000 direct and indirect jobs, generating approximately $361 billion during the period of the concession, and generating over $201 billion in revenue for both Lagos State and the Federal Government of Nigeria, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The draft of 16.5 metres, means it can accommodate larger vessels which will automatically make Nigeria the trans-shipment hub of the region.” Governor Sanwo-Olu asserted.

Meanwhile, China Habour Engineering LFTZ Enterprise (CHELE), a subsidiary of China Habour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor for Lekki Port, has announced the completion of the construction of the Port.

Lekki Port is one of the biggest deep-sea ports in West Africa, Says, Mr Wu Di, Vice President of CHEC who is also a director of Lekki Port.

