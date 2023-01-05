Lekki Port begins discussion with Liquid Bulk Terminals for phase 2 devt

After successful completion of the first phase of the Lekki Deep Seaport, the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), yesterday, disclosed that it has opened discussions with three potential operators of the liquid berth terminals.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, the chief operating officer LPLEL, Laurence Smith, said, the liquid bulk terminal is critical to the commencement of the construction of Phase two of the port.

Smith, revealed that, full commercial operation of the completed first phase of the deep seaport will commence commercial operations at the end of the first quarter of 2023 while the terminal operator, Lekki Free Port Terminal, will be carrying out trial operations once they complete the installation of all necessary port equipment and infrastructure.

Already, the port is expected to receive scanning machines which would be used for Customs Service cargo examination by February 2023.

Speaking earlier, the deputy chief operating officer, Lekki Port, Daniel Odibe, disclosed that the Federal Government approved the connection of Lekki Port to the proposed coastal rail line for cargo evacuation.

The coastal rail will connect the port through Ijebu-Ode axis as part of efforts to ensure free flow of cargo movement and avoid gridlock around the port environment.

Odibe, stated that the proposed rail connection to the port if completed will aid cargo evacuation together with the road and barges.

According to him, it has been estimated that from Lekki Port to Ijebu-Ode will be about 50 kilometres while Ijebu-Ode to Ibadan rail line, will be about 70 kilometres.

He also disclosed that Lagos State Government has commenced work on the construction of access roads leading to the port.

However, he appealed for more support in the area of infrastructural development to ensure ease of cargo movement out of the port.

He said that port management is also perfecting plans to bring in two automated scanners to fast-track cargo examination at the port, adding that the scanners are expected to arrive in Nigeria by February 2023 before they will be installed for use at the port.

“The scanners will be a drive-through facility that has the capability to scan containers in 33 seconds and will eliminate the challenges that come with a physical examination of cargo at the port,” he said.

The managing director of LPLEL, Du Ruogang, assured that all necessary arrangements are being put in place for the official commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari, after which the port will be fully set for the start of commercial operations.

