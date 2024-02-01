Legal Representative Urges Unconditional Release of Alhaji Saheed Ibile and his brother

_Sitting that the matters is in Lagos High Court awaiting judgement



By Nsikak Ekpenyong

A legal practitioner, Barr. Yakubu Eleto, has called for the release of Alhaji Saheed Mosadoluwa Ibile, the Chairman of Harmony Gardens Estate, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Addressing newsmen today in Abuja, Eleto stated that Alhaji Saheed Mosadoluwa Ibile is currently held in custody by the Special Tactical Squad (STS) in Guzape Abuja since January 20, 2024.

Eleto argued that their client is a victim of a petition by Mike Utomi, deceiving the police to duplicate investigations already concluded by police.

He mentioned that while recognizing the ongoing investigation, the legal team compassionately implores the office of the DIG to release Ibile, citing health concerns and the need for family reconciliation and business concentration.

Additionally, the legal representatives called for an inquiry into the alleged illegal petition, emphasizing their clients’ right to life and personal liberty.

Eleto stressed that the matter remains pending in various courts, and the legal team seeks a fair resolution in the pursuit of justice.

The Lawyer challenge the Force Public Relations Officer to parade our client if he feels Mr Saheed Ibile is culpable of any of the allegation against him. He also challenge the FPPRO to defend the police whether the continued detention of Mr Sahed Ibile is legal and justifiable.