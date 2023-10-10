Leave Ogbia out of your violence plans, Sylva tells Diri

By Amos Okiona

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State His Excellency Chief Timipre Sylva has described Gov Douye Diri’s remarks against him at Ogbia as the tantrums of a drowning man.

Governor Diri who turned what should have been a PDP constituency campaign at Ogbia LGA to a Sylva-bashing contest, as all the PDP scant rallies have degenerated to, alleged that Sylva was planning to cause mayhem at Ogbia.

A statement signed by Julius Bokoru, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Chief Timpere Sylva and made available to the Daily Times on Monday, said “available statistics do not support that. The APC won at Ogbia convincingly at the 2019 Governorship elections, the immediate past chairman of Ogbia LGA, Hon. Ebinyo Turner just defected to APC from the PDP with tens of thousands of his supporters, there is a serving APC House of Assembly member from Ogbia at the Bayelsa State parliament.

“It is also worthy to note that the APC won the Presidential elections for President Tinubu at Ogbia LGA and not forgetting the fact Ogbia is of the Bayelsa East Senatorial Zone, the very Senatorial zone of Chief Sylva.

“Nothing suggests to a PDP potential at Ogbia and this is a known fact to all. Consequently, Sylva will benefit nothing in causing mayhem at his stronghold.

“By Diri’s antecedents and his apparent fear of losing Ogbia, which is inevitable on account of his ineptitude and indifference towards the council’s development, it is easy to assume he is the one planning to cause violence at Ogbia. It is fresh on our memory how he dethroned an Ogbia Monarch and his recent antagonism against the people of Nembe.

READ ALSO: InHud: The mobile app transforming daily

“Security agencies and the general public should take note of Diri’s statements and inclinations towards violence. An election should be a battle of innovative ideas, not a test of firepower.”

Sylva assured that the APC will emerge triumphant come November 11 and that Bayelsans will be liberated from the shackles of lawlessness and impunity.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com